This Week in Leadership Tactics

October 8, 2020
leadership tactics

Oct 8, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Now Isn't the Time to Hire—Unless You See These 5 ThingsInc. 

Bringing on new talent was difficult before the pandemic, but if your prospective hire shows these five traits, you'd better take the plunge. 

Why Intel's CEO Attends A Monthly Diversity Committee MeetingFast Company

The CEO of Intel attends diversity executive meetings for an important reason, and it's not to set an example. 

What Really Makes Us Resilient?  — Harvard Business Review  

This piece delves into the ideology behind resiliency and how each of us has the potential to be highly resilient, even in the face of a pandemic. 

