This Week in Leadership Tactics

Oct 8, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Now Isn't the Time to Hire—Unless You See These 5 Things — Inc.

Bringing on new talent was difficult before the pandemic, but if your prospective hire shows these five traits, you'd better take the plunge.

Why Intel's CEO Attends A Monthly Diversity Committee Meeting — Fast Company

The CEO of Intel attends diversity executive meetings for an important reason, and it's not to set an example.

What Really Makes Us Resilient? — Harvard Business Review

This piece delves into the ideology behind resiliency and how each of us has the potential to be highly resilient, even in the face of a pandemic.