WEBINAR: Next-Level Blueprinting

On Tuesday, August 18, Steve Morris, operations director for Pride Collision Centers, will join FenderBender editorial director Anna Zeck for an hour-long webinar focused on formulating an effective blueprinting process..

Next-Level Blueprinting

Steve Morris, the director of operations for Pride Collision Centers, a seven-location MSO in Southern California, will note common roadblocks that shop staffs encounter with regard to blueprinting. Then, the venerable collision repairer will explain how they can avoid such inefficiencies and surge past them, to both improve cycle time and, ideally, CSI scores.

Additionally, Morris will explain how collision repair facilities can bolster their blueprinting procedures with a simple tweak or two.

Presenters

STEVE MORRIS, with more than 20 years in the industry, is now operations director for Pride Collision Centers. He’s been part of the FenderBender editorial advisory board for two years and writes for the magazine as a columnist. He’s worked as the director of lean process implementation for Pride Auto Body and before that as a vice president of operations for Holmes Body shop for 13 years.

ANNA ZECK is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, overseeing the company's three national business-building publications—Ratchet+Wrench, FenderBender, and NOLN.