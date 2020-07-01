Introducing the SATAjet 100 B Series

The significance of primer and filler materials has grown tremendously over the years. Everyone knows of the importance of these prep stages, which lay the foundation for the entire coating. Deficiencies in the application of primer materials may lead to severe coating flaws, which are sometimes only

detected right before the refinished car is handed over to the customer.

Quality Starts with the Foundation

The SATAjet 100 series nozzle size range for primer materials is 1.1UV – 1.4 – 1.6 – 1.7 – 1.8 – 1.9 – 2.0 – 2.1, and a special “P” version with a 2.5. The spray gun series SATAjet 100 B consists of three different product categories. Each one of them is especially developed for their specific area of primer material application, yet highly flexible and universally applicable. From spot repair areas to larger surfaces, inlet pressures range from 7 psi to 29 psi.

Their fine atomization and their large, yet compact, spray pattern provide an even material application with little need for rework, reducing sanding time and saving on sanding paper. Due to the atomization technology with minimized overspray, the masking effort during preparation is reduced considerably, thus offering additional potential for cost savings.

Two Ways—One Goal

According to the work method, the substrate and the material, the painter may also choose from different systems and a nozzle range, which has been adapted to the various primer materials available. Dubbed the “Super Speed,” the SATAjet 100 B F RP works with optimized high-pressure technology (RP = Reduced Pressure). The “Super Saver,” the SATAjet 100 B F HVLP is based on the widely known HVLP low-pressure system. The letter combination “B F” integrated into the model specification stands for gravity-flow cup gun and primer material application. It’s completed by a special gun for polyester primers and spray putties which have to be sprayed with high film build, the SATAjet 100 B P.

All model versions achieve high transfer-efficiency rates, often significantly exceeding 65 percent, which allows working extremely efficiently and eco-friendly. Any waterborne and solvent-based material available on the market can be sprayed without restrictions with this new spray gun range.

Completely Equipped

After many field application tests, end users and the application laboratories of the paint industry are convinced of the practicality of the new spray guns series, which features:

Enhanced atomization and spray patterns for primer materials

Ergonomically optimized spray gun body in state-of-the-art design with small dimensions and low weight for fatigue-free working

Smoothly polished gun surface for easy and quick cleaning, including material passages

Material flow control with counter nut and enhanced thread as with the top coat spray guns

Air micrometer with graduations to adjust atomization air

Self-adjusting seals in air and material area

QC quick change air-cap thread

Comfortable trigger with low trigger-pull resistance and integrated paint needle cover, minimizing cleaning effort and increasing the lifetime of the needle packing

CCS-Clip (color code system) to mark each spray gun individually

Single-handed round/flat control to adjust the spray pattern easily to the object that is to be painted

QCC quick cup connector for quick cup changes and fast cleaning as well as for the use of the RPS multipurpose cup system without need for an additional adapter.

The SATAjet 100 B system has specific purpose nozzles that offer advantages to help technicians with transfer efficiency, product consumption, and atomization, which greatly improves and speeds up time before additional coats, and time before sanding or re-coating. The fine droplet sizes allow the primer or sealer droplets to be closer together, creating faster coverage, thus getting faster film build, using less product. The product savings, as well as the labor savings due to less sanding steps, creates better workflow through the shop, and the higher throughput leads to increases on the bottom line.

Sponsored by

Also from Painter's Playbook