"Road to Recovery" Resource Guide Now Available

EUGENE, OREGON, June 1, 2020 – Industrial Finishes & Systems Inc., a leading distributor of automotive paint, equipment, and supplies, is pleased to announce the availability of their “Road to Recovery: A Resource Guide to Restarting Your Body Shop.”

As the nation emerges from the COVID-19 crisis and states begin to ease restrictions, drivers are returning to the roads and body shops are seeing an uptick in estimates and scheduled repairs. The guide is provided as a resource to help body shop owners who are bringing employees back to work and welcoming customers following the past few challenging months.

Offered free of charge, the guide is available for download at https://industrialfinishes.com/road-to-recovery.pdf.

(Please note that Industrial Finishes & Systems, Inc. is NOT providing legal, financial, or health/safety information or advice.)

