"Road to Recovery" Resource Guide Now Available

June 2, 2020
Advertiser Content
No Comments
IF

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EUGENE, OREGON, June 1, 2020 – Industrial Finishes & Systems Inc., a leading distributor of automotive paint, equipment, and supplies, is pleased to announce the availability of their “Road to Recovery: A Resource Guide to Restarting Your Body Shop.”

As the nation emerges from the COVID-19 crisis and states begin to ease restrictions, drivers are returning to the roads and body shops are seeing an uptick in estimates and scheduled repairs. The guide is provided as a resource to help body shop owners who are bringing employees back to work and welcoming customers following the past few challenging months.

Offered free of charge, the guide is available for download at https://industrialfinishes.com/road-to-recovery.pdf.

(Please note that Industrial Finishes & Systems, Inc. is NOT providing legal, financial, or health/safety information or advice.)

READ MORE AT INDUSTRIALFINISHES.COM

About Industrial Finishes & Systems Inc.

Since 1958, Industrial Finishes & Systems, Inc. has remained one of the nation’s leading distributor of paint, equipment and supplies. Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, the Company serves customers in the automotive, recreational vehicle, aerospace, military, marine and industrial/panel markets through a nationwide network of over 30 distribution centers. For more information, visit industrialfinishes.com or call 800-531-1305.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

