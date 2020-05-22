MENU

News

Tesla Withdraws Calif. Lawsuit

May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020—Tesla has withdrawn a lawsuit against a California county over opening its production facility during coronavirus shutdown orders, reported Reuters.

The automaker had filed a lawsuit against Alameda County, which was scheduled to remain closed until the end of May. At the time, Tesla had worked out a return-to-work plan that that included online video training for personnel, work zone partition areas, temperature screening, requirements to wear protective equipment and rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Tesla leader Elon Musk also threatened to relocate his company's headquarters out of California. 

