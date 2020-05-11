Tesla Sues Calif. County, Threatens to Move Production

May 11, 2020—Telsa took legal action and sued local authorities in California as it pushes to reopen its Fremont, Calif., factory, according to a report by Reuters.

The automaker threatened to move its headquarters and production to another state like Texas or Nevada.

The company has worked out a thorough return-to-work plan that includes online video training for personnel, work zone partition areas, temperature screening, requirements to wear protective equipment and rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols, according to the report.

Alameda County is scheduled to remain shut until the end of May, with only essential businesses allowed to reopen. The county said it does not consider Tesla an essential business.