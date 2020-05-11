MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News COVID-19

Tesla Sues Calif. County, Threatens to Move Production

May 11, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry California coronavirus return-to-work safety measures tesla Tesla headquarters vehicle production work zone partition areas

May 11, 2020—Telsa took legal action and sued local authorities in California as it pushes to reopen its Fremont, Calif., factory, according to a report by Reuters.

The automaker threatened to move its headquarters and production to another state like Texas or Nevada.

The company has worked out a thorough return-to-work plan that includes online video training for personnel, work zone partition areas, temperature screening, requirements to wear protective equipment and rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols, according to the report.

Alameda County is scheduled to remain shut until the end of May, with only essential businesses allowed to reopen. The county said it does not consider Tesla an essential business. 

Related Articles

Mich., Calif., Manufacturers Move to Reopen

Trump Administration Moves to Block Calif. Fuel Standards

UAW Sues GM Over Decision to End Production

You must login or register in order to post a comment.