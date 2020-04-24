Colo. CARSTAR Facilities Offering Free Vehicle Sanitization

April 24, 2020—CARSTAR collision repair facilities in Colorado are offering free services to frontline workers, according to a CARSTAR press release. There are 10 participating locations across the Denver and Colorado Springs areas.

First responders and healthcare workers can receive a free, complete interior and exterior sanitization and disinfectant service for their car. There is no requirement for any additional purchases or repair service with the special offer.

CARSTAR is using a product called Vital Oxide, which is an EPA approved disinfectant and viral sanitizer. The product is commonly used in hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, ambulances and other virally sensitive environments. The CARSTAR technicians use a process called “fogging” on the vehicle interior with Vital Oxide to ensure total vehicle coverage. The procedure also includes: