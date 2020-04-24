Colo. CARSTAR Facilities Offering Free Vehicle Sanitization
April 24, 2020—CARSTAR collision repair facilities in Colorado are offering free services to frontline workers, according to a CARSTAR press release. There are 10 participating locations across the Denver and Colorado Springs areas.
First responders and healthcare workers can receive a free, complete interior and exterior sanitization and disinfectant service for their car. There is no requirement for any additional purchases or repair service with the special offer.
CARSTAR is using a product called Vital Oxide, which is an EPA approved disinfectant and viral sanitizer. The product is commonly used in hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, ambulances and other virally sensitive environments. The CARSTAR technicians use a process called “fogging” on the vehicle interior with Vital Oxide to ensure total vehicle coverage. The procedure also includes:
- Fogging all handles, controls and “high touch” areas, both interior and exterior
- Physical wipe down of all primary interior controls such as steering wheel, shifter handle, turn signal and wiper controls, window switches or handles, along with any seat adjusters ( both front and rear seats)
- Final viral treatment wipe down on your vehicle exterior handles, lock cylinders, rear hatch handles and other frequently touched surfaces