MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News COVID-19 MSO Project MSO Features MSO News

Colo. CARSTAR Facilities Offering Free Vehicle Sanitization

April 24, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS carstar cleaning a vehicle collision repair COVID-19 disinfecting free service frontline workers mso sanitizing a vehicle

April 24, 2020—CARSTAR collision repair facilities in Colorado are offering free services to frontline workers, according to a CARSTAR press release. There are 10 participating locations across the Denver and Colorado Springs areas.

First responders and healthcare workers can receive a free, complete interior and exterior sanitization and disinfectant service for their car. There is no requirement for any additional purchases or repair service with the special offer.

CARSTAR is using a product called Vital Oxide, which is an EPA approved disinfectant and viral sanitizer. The product is commonly used in hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, ambulances and other virally sensitive environments. The CARSTAR technicians use a process called “fogging” on the vehicle interior with Vital Oxide to ensure total vehicle coverage. The procedure also includes:

  • Fogging all handles, controls and “high touch” areas, both interior and exterior
  • Physical wipe down of all primary interior controls such as steering wheel, shifter handle, turn signal and wiper controls, window switches or handles, along with any seat adjusters ( both front and rear seats)
  • Final viral treatment wipe down on your vehicle exterior handles, lock cylinders, rear hatch handles and other frequently touched surfaces

Related Articles

USAA Reimbursing for Virus-related Vehicle Sanitizing

CARSTAR Colo. Business Group Joins Ed. Foundation Career Fair

You must login or register in order to post a comment.