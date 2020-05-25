Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

MENU

May 25, 2020
The 2019 FenderBender Industry Survey indicates that incorporating lean processes on a shop floor can inspire increased productivity and cycle time. 

While the majority of respondents (just under 60 percent) said their shop doesn’t use lean philosophies to limit shop floor constraints, the stats largely suggest that’s a shortsighted decision. Facilities that utilize lean philosophies like Six Sigma, Toyota Way, or 5S also tend to boast solid performance metrics. Here’s a closer look, above, at the numbers.

