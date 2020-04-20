MENU

News COVID-19

GM Producing Face Shields, Gowns to Fight COVID-19

April 20, 2020—General Motors is now producing face shields, protective gowns and aerosol boxes as part of its personal protective equipment it is making during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Forbes.

The company is already building ventilators with partner Ventec Life Systems at its facility in Kokomo, Ind. and producing face masks in Warren, Mich and China through a joint venture with SAIC-GM-Wuling, according to the report.

Earlier this month, GM signed a $490 million contract to build ventilators under the Defense Production Act.

