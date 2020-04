April 14, 2020—General Motors has signed a federal contract worth approximately $490 million to build ventilators, per USA Today. The deal was awarded under the Defense Production Act.

GM will need to deliver 30,000 ventilators to the country's stockpile by the end of August. GM is expected to deliver 6,132 ventilators by June.

The manufacturer is partnering with Ventec Life Systems and will produce the ventilators at its plant in Kokomo, Ind.