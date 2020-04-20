Tesla Offers Insurance Credits to Customers

April 20, 2020—Tesla announced it will give a credit to its customers amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Electrek.

The automaker will issue a 20 percent credit for customers in March and April.

According to the report, Last year, Tesla launched its own insurance program, starting with availability in California, where the automaker claims up to 30 percent cheaper premiums than the competition. The new program is directly brokered by Tesla through State National Insurance.

Tesla is following in the footsteps of other national insurers who have implemented credits and in some cases, offered money back to body shops. For example, Progressive is sending checks worth more than $2 million to its approved auto repair and auto body shops across the country.