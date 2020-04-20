MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News COVID-19

Tesla Offers Insurance Credits to Customers

April 20, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry auto insurance Body Shop cars COVID-19 Customer Service insurance insurance credits tesla

April 20, 2020—Tesla announced it will give a credit to its customers amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Electrek.

The automaker will issue a 20 percent credit for customers in March and April.

According to the report, Last year, Tesla launched its own insurance program, starting with availability in California, where the automaker claims up to 30 percent cheaper premiums than the competition. The new program is directly brokered by Tesla through State National Insurance.

Tesla is following in the footsteps of other national insurers who have implemented credits and in some cases, offered money back to body shops. For example, Progressive is sending checks worth more than $2 million to its approved auto repair and auto body shops across the country.

 

 

 

Related Articles

Offer Customer Credit Options

GEICO Providing Credit to Personal Auto Customers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.