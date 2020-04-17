MENU

Progressive Donates $2M to Establish COVID-19 Relief Fund

April 17, 2020
April 17, 2020—Progressive Insurance has donated $2 million to establish the Trusted Choice COVID-19 Relief Fund in response to the challenges the coronavirus crisis has presented to independent agencies, according to Insurance Journal.

The grant will be dispersed directly to independent agencies via the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big “I”). Independent agencies can apply for assistance.

Progressive said it is also sending checks worth more than $2 million to its approved auto repair and auto body shops across the country. The shops can use the money for any purpose.

 

