Auto Sales Added to Essential Businesses List by US Agency

April 20, 2020—The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recently added vehicle sales to its list of essential services to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) press release.

The NIADA had called for auto sales to be deemed essential in March.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency document serves as guidance for the emergency restrictions put in place by state and local governments throughout the nation. Several states have already included auto sales among essential businesses permitted to remain open during the crisis.