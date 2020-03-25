NIADA Urges President to Deem Dealerships Essential

March 25, 2020—The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association is calling on the White House to include auto sales as an essential service, according to a NIADA press release.

In a letter to President Trump sent Tuesday, NIADA CEO Steve Jordan requested clarification from the Administration that automobile sales and leasing at independent automobile dealerships are essential services permissible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter, Jordan said it is important to safeguard businesses that enable essential services to continue uninterrupted – including auto maintenance and repair facilities, which were included in the CISA document.

In some instances, an individual might need to replace a vehicle or in other cases, the only solution to a repair is a new vehicle. The car may be declared a total loss, parts may be delayed or it may not be economically feasible to repair the vehicle.

Dealers are practicing social distancing, per a report from USA Today. they are offering to deliver purchased vehicles, allowing solo test rides and eliminating in-person activities to purchase a car.