I-CAR Aiding Shops' Shift to Online Training

April 7, 2020—Now that most U.S. states are following shelter-in-place orders and practicing social distancing, auto repair shops might need to turn to online training resources to stay up-to-date.

Benefits to online classes include more interactivity, shorter class durations and learning facilitated in Spanish. I-CAR virtual classes facilitated by an I-CAR instructor offer the same benefits of live courses, according to Nick Notte, senior vice president of sales and marketing for I-CAR.

Notte shares tips on how a repair shop can use online resources to make the switch over to online training.

Are you OEM network-affiliated? Check out their course recommendations. I-CAR partners with more than 15 OEMs which require, in some form, I-CAR training. Several of these OEMs require some sort of online training component. For more information on OEM-specific training requirements, view I-CAR’s OEM Training Requirements chart. If you would like to make a repair or procedure inquiry, use Ask I-CAR. Ask I-CAR, offered for I-CAR Repairability Technical Support (RTS) Portal members, receives questions from collision repair professionals regarding vehicle maker procedures and parts repair. The technical support team can even help direct your question to the correct contact at a vehicle or product maker. Chat with I-CAR Customer Care. Representatives are on standby to address any questions you may have about starting your training, planning out courses or troubleshooting any subscription or access issues. Call (800) 422-7872.

In order to access online classes, shops simply need these tools: