WEBINAR: Take Your Marketing to the Next Level in 2020

On Tuesday, May 19, Megan Williams, the co-founder of digital marketing company 3P Marketing Solutions, will join FenderBender editorial director Anna Zeck for a webinar focused on how body shop staffs can take their marketing to the next level in 2020 and beyond.

Taking Your Marketing to the Next Level

Megan Williams is the co-founder of digital marketing company 3P Marketing Solutions, and a collision repair marketing expert.

In the aforementioned webinar, Williams will break down how body shop staffs can use particular marketing strategies to help their shop truly stand out. She will also explain in detail what appears to be the next big thing in marketing within the collision repair space.

Presenters

MEGAN WILLIAMS, is an accomplished collision repair expert. The former CMO for Lefler Collision and Glass Repair Centers helped that MSO increase its market share to have 50 percent despite residing in a saturated market. Williams also serves as an industry consultant. She has a Master's Degree in Communication from the University of Southern Indiana and is committed to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving collision repair industry. She can be reached at megan@3pmarketingsolutions.com.

is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, overseeing the company's three national business-building publications—Ratchet+Wrench, FenderBender, and NOLN.