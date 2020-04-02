MENU

Polyvance Urges Shops to Take Advantage of Online Training

April 2, 2020
KEYWORDS I-CAR I-CAR credits Plastic Nitrogen Welding polyvance training welding

Polyvance, a leader in automotive plastic repair since 1981, is the only manufacturer to offer I-CAR approved plastic welding courses. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Polyvance’s sales team has been taken off the road and cannot provide in-shop training at this time. Kurt Lammon, President of Polyvance, believes this is the perfect time for shops to take advantage of Polyvance’s online training courses.

Polyvance currently offers two online training courses. The PR-03 Headlight Repair course is a one hour, video-based course that demonstrates how to repair broken headlight tabs with the nitrogen plastic welding system. The EPR-01 Estimating Plastic Repair course is designed to educate collision damage estimators and technicians on determining the repairability of damaged plastic parts. The course is divided into four modules: Identifying Plastic Parts; Tools & Products Used in Plastic Repair; Methods of Plastic Repair; and Estimating Plastic Repair. Because Polyvance is an I-CAR Sustaining Partner, I-CAR credits are included in the cost of each course (valid only in the United States).

Additionally, Polyvance is offering a special bonus to anyone that pre-registers for a PR-01 Introduction to Nitrogen Plastic Welding course, which would be taken once the sales team is back on the road. The PR-01 course is $500 for up to three technicians and is conducted at your location. Those who pre-register their shop for a PR-01 course will receive one free code for the PR-03 Headlight Repair course. For inquiries, contact Kurt Lammon at 256-638-4103.

 

