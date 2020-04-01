MENU

Restaurant Sues Insurer Over Business Interruption Claims

April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020—Chef Thomas Keller has sued his insurer over business interruption claims related to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, as reported by Insurance BusinessKeller's restaurants hold seven Michelin stars.

The lawsuit requests a decision on whether Keller's policy allows him to recover business losses sustained during the outbreak. The lawsuit is intended to create a legal precedent so that other businesses can claim on their business interruption coverage.

According to the report, Keller's business interruption claim was turned down because there were no dangerous conditions at the restaurants. 

At the same time, a bill being drafted in New Jersey could put certain property insurers on the hook for business interruption losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

 

 

