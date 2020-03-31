MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News COVID-19

Bill Puts Insurers on Hook for Business Losses

March 31, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto business insurance business interruption cars coronavirus COVID-19 virus full-time employees policyholders

March 31, 2020—A bill being drafted in the state of New Jersey could put certain property insurers on the hook for business interruption losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reported Insurance Business.

The bill applies to policyholders with less than 100 full-time employees. It would virtually nullify virus exclusion causes, according to the report.

 The bill will allow insurers to apply to the Commissioner of Banking and Insurance for reimbursement for indemnity paid to policyholders through the bill. 

 

Related Articles

Ind. Bill Puts Industry Standards on Par with Auto Manuals

Insurance Losses from Hail Damage on the Rise

You must login or register in order to post a comment.