Industrial Finishes & Systems, Inc. Deemed Essential Business

March 26, 2020

Update from Industrial Finishes & Systems, Inc.

As the nationwide situation with the COVID-19 virus continues to change, federal, state and local government and health officials are doing their best to stay ahead of the crisis. We recognize the impact and uncertainty that this virus is creating and we appreciate the effect the situation is having on our employees, customers and business partners.

To that end, here are some updates from Industrial Finishes & Systems, Inc.:

Our distribution centers are open, operational and serving customers.

Customers are placing orders with confidence.

Robust inventory levels allow us to meet your needs.

We continue to work closely with our vendors and we're monitoring the supply chain.

Some product sales may be restricted. We are happy to answer any questions you may have.

We have implemented new cleaning, personal distance and health/safety procedures at all locations.

Your wishes come first. We will always respect the processes and procedures that customers and vendors have in place to keep their teams safe.

Local communities and family businesses need support in these difficult times. Please join us in considering how you can help our communities in this time of need.

Industrial Finishes & Systems has been designated as an “essential critical infrastructure” provider in accordance with the Department of Homeland Security Memorandum on Identification of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers During COVID-19 Response.

As we learn more ways to deal with the COVID-19 virus, we will continue to communicate any changes that we feel are necessary to help protect our employees, clients and communities. Please know that we are working hard to keep our employees and customers safe.

Thank you for being our business partner. The kindness and consideration you’ve shown is uplifting. Together, we’ll emerge stronger than ever before.