Medical Officials Offer Glimmers of Hope Amid Virus Outbreak
March 18, 2020—While the coronavirus pandemic has produced some dire, eye-opening statistics -- with more than 180,000 cases worldwide, and more than 7,000 fatalities as of late Tuesday -- a few medical professionals have offered a bit of hope.
So, if you're a business owner wondering if your facility will still be operational 6 months from now, here are a few reasons for at least slight optimism:
- Doctors in India claim they have been successful in treating COVID-19 by using a combination of drugs including Lopinavir, Retonovir, Oseltamivir, and Chlorphenamine. They are reportedly planning to suggest the same medicine globally.
- Apple has reopened 42 stores throughout China, which was originally the hardest country hit by the virus outbreak, according to a report.
- A Cleveland clinic has developed a COVID-19 test that provides results in hours rather than days, like other testing.
- Finally, plasma from recently recovered COVID-19 sufferers appears as if it can treat others infected by COVID-19, a Johns Hopkins University immunologist indicates.