Boston, Chicago Lead List of Cities with Worst Traffic

March 9, 2020
March 9, 2020—Cities are working to reduce car travel and traffic jams, as noted in a report by Reuters.

In the United States, drivers on average lost 99 hours last year due to congestion, the report calculated, two hours more than in 2017. Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington led the ranking as the most severely congested U.S. cities.

New York will be the first U.S. city to implement congestion pricing in 2021. Chicago and Los Angeles have commissioned studies on such charges.

In February 2020, researchers at Compare Auto Insurance found that other traffic incidents like speeding accounts for a higher percentage of traffic fatalities in the Southeast and Midwest.

