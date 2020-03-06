MENU

Ex-UAW President Charged in Corruption Probe

March 6, 2020
March 6, 2020—Federal prosecutors have charged the former head of the UAW in the corruption probe, reported USA Today.

The charges accuse Gary Jones of conspiring to embezzle union funds and aiding racketeering activity. 

Jones is likely to not be the last person charged in the case. In fact, Michael Grimes was sentenced to 28 months in prison in February. In 2019, the UAW announced it would make changes its financial processes, just months before some of the charges against top officials. 

