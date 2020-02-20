MENU

News

Ex-UAW Leader Sentenced to 28 Months

February 20, 2020
Feb. 20, 2020—Michael Grimes has apologized after he was sentenced to 28 months in prison, reported The Detroit Free Press.

The former UAW administrative assistant and executive board member of the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources pocketed more than $1.5 million in the corruption scandal. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

The scandal has felled both former union leaders and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles officials, including that company's onetime lead labor negotiator, Alphons Iacobelli.

Former UAW presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams have both been implicated, although not charged, in court papers as unidentified union officials, accused by prosecutors as part of a group said to have embezzled more than $1.5 million.

