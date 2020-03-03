MENU

From the Editors: How to Regain Energy as a Leader

March 3, 2020
Anna Zeck and Bryce Evans
No Comments
In a brand-new episode of From the Editors, editorial director Anna Zeck and vice president of content Bryce Evans dive deep into what defines a great shop culture. That’s the topic of this month’s feature, the Best Workplaces, a peer-nominated program that recognizes the best cultures in the industry (2:30). One thing all the honorees have in common? Their ability to enjoy the journey, rather than stay single-mindedly focused on the results, and prioritize doing things the right way (4:50). Another leader who has done just that is Louie Sharp, owner of Sharp Auto Body and a venerable leader in the industry. We talk about Louie’s transformation as a leader (8:50), as well as his tips for genuinely caring about your people (10:20) and the power of managing by wandering around (12:00). Finally, we close out the episode by discussing how to find the best ways to refuel your energy as a leader (15:28), as well as easy tips for doing so throughout the workday (20:00).

 

 


Anna_zeck_headshot

Anna Zeck is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, where she oversees content creation for FenderBender, FIXED and Ratchet+Wrench magazines.

Bryce_evans_headshot

Bryce Evans is the vice president of content at 10 Missions Media, overseeing an award-winning team that produces FenderBender, Ratchet+Wrench and NOLN.

