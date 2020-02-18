WEBINAR: How to Motivate Employees in 2020

Louie Sharp, an accomplished presenter and the longtime owner of Sharp Auto Body near Chicago, recently joined FenderBender editorial director Anna Zeck for a webinar focused on how to cultivate a great, motivated body shop staff.

Motivating Modern Employees

Louie Sharp has operated Sharp Auto Body in Chicagoland since 1981, following 20 years of honorable service in the Marines. Sharp has gained widespread respect for his "Car Cents" presentations.

In the aforementioned webinar, Sharp offered his insight on how to truly connect with today's collision repair employees, along with which tools and methods to use to keep those employees motivated for the long run.

Presenters

LOUIS SHARP, who runs Sharp Auto Body in Island Lake, Ill., has gained widespread respect for his "Car Cents" presentations to local clubs, organizations and companies, which help people save money on every aspect of their vehicles.

ANNA ZECK is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, overseeing the company's three national business-building publications—Ratchet+Wrench, FenderBender, and NOLN.