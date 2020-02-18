MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

Running a Shop Webinars Multimedia

WEBINAR: How to Motivate Employees in 2020

February 18, 2020
Anna Zeck
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Bears Bulls business cars Chicago Lakers leadership Mike Ditka Phil Jackson Sharp Auto Body Webinar
webinarHero

Louie Sharp, an accomplished presenter and the longtime owner of Sharp Auto Body near Chicago, recently joined FenderBender editorial director Anna Zeck for a webinar focused on how to cultivate a great, motivated body shop staff. 

FBWebinar

 

 

Motivating Modern Employees

Louie Sharp has operated Sharp Auto Body in Chicagoland since 1981, following 20 years of honorable service in the Marines. Sharp has gained widespread respect for his "Car Cents" presentations. 

In the aforementioned webinar, Sharp offered his insight on how to truly connect with today's collision repair employees, along with which tools and methods to use to keep those employees motivated for the long run.  

 

Presenters

LOUIS SHARP, who runs Sharp Auto Body in Island Lake, Ill., has gained widespread respect for his "Car Cents" presentations to local clubs, organizations and companies, which help people save money on every aspect of their vehicles.

ANNA ZECK is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, overseeing the company's three national business-building publications—Ratchet+Wrench, FenderBender, and NOLN.

Anna_zeck_headshot

Anna Zeck is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, where she oversees content creation for FenderBender, FIXED and Ratchet+Wrench magazines.

Recent Articles by Anna Zeck

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

From The Editors: The Hiring Tips You Need to Know

Related Articles

How to Inspire Teamwork Among Shop Employees

How I Did It: How to Dominate Your Market

You must login or register in order to post a comment.