MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Crash Champions to Acquire Three Ohio Body Shops

February 20, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition auto Auto Body & Glass cars collision repair Crash Champion Ohio market

Feb. 20, 2020—Tom Carpenter, owner of three Auto Body Collision & Glass locations, is selling the business after 30 years to Chicago-based Crash Champions, reported Columbus Business First.

Auto Body Collision & Glass's 60 employees across the three sites are expected to stay with the new owner.

The Auto Body Collision & Glass acquisition is the first of what the company hopes will be several expansions in the market either via further purchases or new shop openings. The ultimate goal is eight shops in Central Ohio, while the brand moves into other new markets as well.

“This gives us an infusion of capital that we’ll be able to reinvest in our dealerships,” said Carpenter in the report, who also owns Nissan North and Columbus Mitsubishi. “I’ve always been more of a dealer. Auto body was a lifeline for us after the GM bankruptcy (in 2008). It’s a stable business and didn’t have the ups-and-downs of the auto industry.”

Related Articles

Crash Champions Acquires Three Locations

Ohio Body Shop Fails to Follow OEM Procedures, Loses Appeal of Attorney Fees

You must login or register in order to post a comment.