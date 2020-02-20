Crash Champions to Acquire Three Ohio Body Shops

Feb. 20, 2020—Tom Carpenter, owner of three Auto Body Collision & Glass locations, is selling the business after 30 years to Chicago-based Crash Champions, reported Columbus Business First.

Auto Body Collision & Glass's 60 employees across the three sites are expected to stay with the new owner.

The Auto Body Collision & Glass acquisition is the first of what the company hopes will be several expansions in the market either via further purchases or new shop openings. The ultimate goal is eight shops in Central Ohio, while the brand moves into other new markets as well.

“This gives us an infusion of capital that we’ll be able to reinvest in our dealerships,” said Carpenter in the report, who also owns Nissan North and Columbus Mitsubishi. “I’ve always been more of a dealer. Auto body was a lifeline for us after the GM bankruptcy (in 2008). It’s a stable business and didn’t have the ups-and-downs of the auto industry.”