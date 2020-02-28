The Ideal Paint System for High Production Efficiency
THE ENVIROBASE® HIGH PERFORMANCE SYSTEM FROM PPG
From unbeatable color matching accuracy and easy application to fast cycle time performance, the Envirobase High Performance system delivers all the essentials for achieving exceptional process efficiency.
Superior color matching of OEM finishes
True waterborne latex toners employ the latest effects to match today’s highly chromatic colors
Spectral gray undercoat system mimics OEM process to effectively match translucent colors
Anti-settle toners eliminate the need for mechanical mixing for consistent accuracy from mix to mix
Color Variant Deck offers thousands of prime and variant colors for both domestic and import vehicles
Chips are sprayed with waterborne paint—so what you select will match what you spray, minimizing the need for sprayouts
A chromatically-arranged chip deck is also available for wheel and trim colors
Fast, easier basecoat blending
Employs traditional blend application process
Superior metallic orientation with use of lighter pressure control coat
Minimal basecoat flash times
Tighter, easier blends with no mottling or halos
Excellent repairability—easy to de-nib dirt and specks
Simple to learn and apply, even for novice painters
Speed-focused clearcoats
Premium-quality, En-V® clearcoats offer exceptional throughput and appearance—from spot repairs to overalls in cool, warm and hot, humid conditions
Fast bake cycles as little as 20 minutes at reduced booth temperatures
Given all these features, it’s no wonder why the Envirobase High Performance system is North America’s best-selling waterborne refinish offering.
For more information, contact your local PPG distributor or visit envirobase.com.