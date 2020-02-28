The Ideal Paint System for High Production Efficiency

THE ENVIROBASE ® HIGH PERFORMANCE SYSTEM FROM PPG

From unbeatable color matching accuracy and easy application to fast cycle time performance, the Envirobase High Performance system delivers all the essentials for achieving exceptional process efficiency.

Superior color matching of OEM finishes

True waterborne latex toners employ the latest effects to match today’s highly chromatic colors

Spectral gray undercoat system mimics OEM process to effectively match translucent colors

Anti-settle toners eliminate the need for mechanical mixing for consistent accuracy from mix to mix

Color Variant Deck offers thousands of prime and variant colors for both domestic and import vehicles

Chips are sprayed with waterborne paint—so what you select will match what you spray, minimizing the need for sprayouts

A chromatically-arranged chip deck is also available for wheel and trim colors

Fast, easier basecoat blending

Employs traditional blend application process

Superior metallic orientation with use of lighter pressure control coat

Minimal basecoat flash times

Tighter, easier blends with no mottling or halos

Excellent repairability—easy to de-nib dirt and specks

Simple to learn and apply, even for novice painters

Speed-focused clearcoats

Premium-quality, En-V® clearcoats offer exceptional throughput and appearance—from spot repairs to overalls in cool, warm and hot, humid conditions

Fast bake cycles as little as 20 minutes at reduced booth temperatures

Given all these features, it’s no wonder why the Envirobase High Performance system is North America’s best-selling waterborne refinish offering.

For more information, contact your local PPG distributor or visit envirobase.com.