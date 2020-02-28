MENU

X-431 Throttle: Global Leader in Diagnostic Solutions

February 28, 2020
Advertiser Content
The X-431 Throttle, newly developed by Launch Tech, is the ultimate fully functional pro line diagnostic tool. Equipped with an easily accessible quick charger dock, THROTTLE is also the fastest and most accurate scan tool built with IP65 protection standards in mind. Running on the Android™ 7.1 system, THROTTLE also supports dual 5GHZ Wi-Fi communication, a wide range of vehicle coverage, strong diagnostic capabilities, precise data detection, and many more special functions. 

 

FEATURES & BENEFITS

  • Wide coverage of vehicle models, strong diagnostic functions (supports intelligent diagnosis, remote diagnosis, read DTCs, clear DTCs, data streams, actuation test, IM readiness display), accurate diagnostic data, and more

  • Android™ 7.1 custom system, Qualcomm 8-core processor, 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen, QC3.0 quick charge technology, and other stronger configurations

  • Complete new industrial design, with soft rubber sheath on the four corners of the product to effectively prevent from dropping; protection standards is IP65; damping shaft with about 180 degrees of free adjustment; supports many carrying modes

  • Upgraded 8-million pixel front camera and 13-million pixel rear camera

  • Fifth generation Wi-Fi technology, four times higher than the theoretical transmission rate of the previous generation

  • One-click upgrades for operating system, clients, vehicle model software and firmware

  • Remote diagnosis technology between equipment-to-equipment terminals and between equipment to remote desktops.

  • Supports extension modules: battery tester, borescope, ignition, multimeter, oscilloscope, sensors and more

  • Diagnostic feedback on any system or diagnostic failures; manage progress and receive technical feedback

  • Create, save and review comprehensive diagnostic reports, remote diagnostic reports, and datastream playback

Visit us online at launchtechusa.com or call us at 1-877-Launch9 (1-877-528-6429).

