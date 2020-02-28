X-431 Throttle: Global Leader in Diagnostic Solutions

The X-431 Throttle, newly developed by Launch Tech, is the ultimate fully functional pro line diagnostic tool. Equipped with an easily accessible quick charger dock, THROTTLE is also the fastest and most accurate scan tool built with IP65 protection standards in mind. Running on the Android™ 7.1 system, THROTTLE also supports dual 5GHZ Wi-Fi communication, a wide range of vehicle coverage, strong diagnostic capabilities, precise data detection, and many more special functions.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Wide coverage of vehicle models, strong diagnostic functions (supports intelligent diagnosis, remote diagnosis, read DTCs, clear DTCs, data streams, actuation test, IM readiness display), accurate diagnostic data, and more

Android™ 7.1 custom system, Qualcomm 8-core processor, 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen, QC3.0 quick charge technology, and other stronger configurations

Complete new industrial design, with soft rubber sheath on the four corners of the product to effectively prevent from dropping; protection standards is IP65; damping shaft with about 180 degrees of free adjustment; supports many carrying modes

Upgraded 8-million pixel front camera and 13-million pixel rear camera

Fifth generation Wi-Fi technology, four times higher than the theoretical transmission rate of the previous generation

One-click upgrades for operating system, clients, vehicle model software and firmware

Remote diagnosis technology between equipment-to-equipment terminals and between equipment to remote desktops.

Supports extension modules: battery tester, borescope, ignition, multimeter, oscilloscope, sensors and more

Diagnostic feedback on any system or diagnostic failures; manage progress and receive technical feedback

Create, save and review comprehensive diagnostic reports, remote diagnostic reports, and datastream playback

