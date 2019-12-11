MENU

Waze Adds Road-Condition Warning Feature

December 11, 2019
Dec. 11, 2019—Waze has added a new feature for safer winter driving, per a report by Digital Trends.

The navigation app will now offer snow reports regarding nearby roads throughout the colder months of the year. 

“One of the primary reasons we created the Waze for Cities Data program was to provide public agencies with data and insights to reduce traffic and improve the safety of their roadways,” Waze representative Dani Simons said in a release.

The new feature was built in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

