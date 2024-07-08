VIDEO: SCRS Quick Tip: ADAS Systems' Backup Camera

Joel Dufkis, an I-CAR ADAS and EV instructor, and Erin Solis, an SCRS national director, take part in a new video series by the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and I-CAR.

In their latest video, the two discuss the backup camera, a part of the parking assistance system that displays the area behind the vehicle when in reverse gear. They use common terminology, not meant to replace automaker proprietary system or package names, to explain these systems, ensuring clarity for consumers.