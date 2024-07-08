  • Advertise
    VIDEO: SCRS Quick Tip: ADAS Systems' Backup Camera

    July 8, 2024
    The video aims to help consumers better understand the safety systems in their vehicles.
    Society of Collision Repair Specialists
    Joel Dufkis, an I-CAR ADAS and EV instructor, and Erin Solis, an SCRS national director, take part in a new video series by the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and I-CAR

    In their latest video, the two discuss the backup camera, a part of the parking assistance system that displays the area behind the vehicle when in reverse gear. They use common terminology, not meant to replace automaker proprietary system or package names, to explain these systems, ensuring clarity for consumers.

    This series aims to help consumers better understand the safety systems in their vehicles.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

