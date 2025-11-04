Rivian Approves Telwin STRSW

Rivian recently approved the Telwin SpA Inverspotter 14000 Smart Aqua Squeeze-Type Resistance Welder for structural repairs on its passenger and fleet delivery vehicles, according to a news release. With this approval, the 14000 welders can be used throughout Rivian's quickly expanding global network of Certified Collision Centers.
"We are proud that Telwin's welding technologies have met the specifications set by Rivian," said Telwin SpA Chief Executive Officer Stefano Spillere. "As we continue to grow in the global market, this approval strengthens our North America offerings."
With the Made-in Telwin technology Smart Autoset, it allows automatic detection of material and thickness, not relying on manual settings or reference tables. With capabilities up to 15,000 amps, it allows proper welds every time.
Additionally, the Telwin Technomig 243 Wave three-torch MIG/MAG welder has met the specifications set by Rivian and will be offered as an option to the Certified Collision Network.
Rivian Certified locations have been chosen for their expertise in proper repairs of Rivian vehicles and for providing best-in-class collision repair. Rivian Certified Collision Centers must meet specific training, tooling, and facility requirements to assure that Rivian collision repairs are performed to OEM standards.
To apply to be part of the Rivian Certified Collision Network of repairers, submit an application here.