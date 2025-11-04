Rivian Approves Telwin STRSW

With the Made-in Telwin technology Smart Autoset, it allows automatic detection of material and thickness, not relying on manual settings or reference tables. With capabilities up to 15,000 amps, it allows proper welds every time.

Additionally, the Telwin Technomig 243 Wave three-torch MIG/MAG welder has met the specifications set by Rivian and will be offered as an option to the Certified Collision Network.



Rivian Certified locations have been chosen for their expertise in proper repairs of Rivian vehicles and for providing best-in-class collision repair. Rivian Certified Collision Centers must meet specific training, tooling, and facility requirements to assure that Rivian collision repairs are performed to OEM standards.

To apply to be part of the Rivian Certified Collision Network of repairers, submit an application here.