AASP/NJ Announces Comedians Attending Upcoming Annual Meeting

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey will be hosting a comedy night at its upcoming Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at Gran Centurions in Clark, New Jersey, as shared in a press release.

This year’s headline act is comedian, actor, author, TV and radio personality Jim Florentine. From co-hosting VH1 Classic’s “That Metal Show” to voicing outrageous characters on “Crank Yankers,” Florentine’s career spans stand-up specials, best-selling comedy albums, and national appearances on "Howard Stern," "Opie and Anthony," "Inside the NFL," and "Gutfeld!"

Sharing the stage on Oct. 22 will be Don Jamieson, Florentine’s partner from "That Metal Show."

Other highlights of the annual meeting will include the presentation of the 2025 Russ Robson Scholarship Award, given annually to an up-and-coming employee of a member shop or student, and the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award presented to a deserving member shop. AASP/NJ will also conduct its annual Board of Director elections.

AASP/NJ member shops in good standing pay one fee of $35 to have company members attend; non-members are charged $75 each. Dinner will be included.

“The Annual Meeting is always a great way to meet up with fellow members, relax and

enjoy some great entertainment,” said AASP/NJ Board member Brad Crawford. “What

a great opportunity to see two well-known comedians for a fraction of the price. Jim and

Don are hysterical and it’s going to be a really fun night! I can’t wait!”