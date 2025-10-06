AVTECC Collaborates with Universities to Enhance Automotive Technician Training

The Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition has announced the launch of its accreditation program in partnership with four universities in a recent press release.

AVTECC has partnered with Collin College of Texas, Umpqua Community College of Oregon, Mass Bay Community College of Massachusetts, and Parkland College of Illinois.

Each participating institution will integrate skills assessments into its automotive curriculum that are tied to AVTECC certifications. AVTECC focuses on performance-based certification practices, with an emphasis on advanced technologies such as electric vehicle systems, advanced diagnostics, and advanced driver assistance systems.

A key component of the AVTECC accreditation process will be the Automotive Instructors Institute, a professional development program designed to help educators build instructional capacity around emerging technologies and competency-based instruction. Faculty at pilot schools will receive targeted training and support as they align program outcomes with AVTECC standards.

“Our goal is to build elite programs that produce exceptional technicians,” said David Macholz, president and CEO of AVTECC. “Our accreditation model goes deeper than minimum standards and compliance. It’s about building programs that result in meaningful outcomes for students and the local industry these institutions serve.”