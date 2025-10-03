New Maaco Center Opens in Bakersfield, California

Maaco has opened a new store in Bakersfield, California, according to a press release.

Owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Mikayeel Khan and T. Adil Chowdhury, the new facility will deliver auto body and paint services to drivers across the Central Valley.

The Bakersfield Maaco shop spans more than 9,000 square feet and is equipped with two advanced paint booths, enabling production capacity of up to 40 vehicles per week. The shop will provide expert collision repair, dent removal, rust repair, refinishing, cosmetic upgrades, and insurance claim support.

“After years of driving impact in corporate and nonprofit settings, we wanted to bring that same level of excellence, discipline, and customer care to a hands-on business that directly serves our community,” said Mikayeel Khan. “Auto body and paint work has always fascinated us because it blends precision craftsmanship with visible transformation—helping people feel proud of their vehicles again.”

Adil Chowdhury brings a strong background in safety, operations, and environmental consulting, including EV safety training from I-CAR. Together, the owners plan to continue investing in certifications and workforce development.

“Our Bakersfield Maaco center was designed from the ground up to provide exceptional service at scale,” said Adil Chowdhury. “We are building a workplace where customers can feel confident in the work being done on their vehicle, and where our team members feel proud of their contributions.”

Beyond automotive care, Khan and Chowdhury plan to partner with local schools, vocational programs, and nonprofit organizations to create pathways for youth skill development, mentorship, and career growth.

“We believe small businesses can play an important role in supporting workforce development and neighborhood safety,” Khan added. “Over time, we hope to build partnerships that provide opportunities and resources for Bakersfield families.”

“Joining a franchise allowed us to combine Maaco’s proven business model with our own operational expertise and passion for cars,” said Chowdhury. “With Maaco’s support and systems in place, we can focus on what matters most: delivering excellent service, building strong customer relationships, and growing a thriving business here in Bakersfield.”