Würth Group and Plasnomic Collaborate to Advance Plastic Repair Standards

The Würth Group hosted Plasnomic at its headquarters to discuss the future of plastic repairs, emphasizing the importance of establishing industry standards and best practices for repairing plastics in vehicles.
Oct. 3, 2025
Courtesy of Plasnomic
The Würth Group recently hosted Plasnomic at its global headquarters in Germany for a discussion on the future of plastic repairs, as shared in a press release.

Brian Driehorst, CEO of Plasnomic, said the meeting affirmed a commitment to creating an evidence-based framework for plastic repairs by advancing best practices and methods, validating tools and materials, and supporting repair-first strategies.

Additionally, The Würth Group also signaled interest in a nomination to the Plastic Repair Alliance Council, a group that includes several prominent collision repair and aftermarket organizations.

“The interest and support we’ve seen from Würth underlines the growing recognition that repair-first solutions are essential to the future of collision repair,” said Driehorst. “With plastics making up an ever-larger share of modern vehicles, establishing industry standards for repair is more important than ever.”

