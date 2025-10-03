Würth Group and Plasnomic Collaborate to Advance Plastic Repair Standards

The Würth Group recently hosted Plasnomic at its global headquarters in Germany for a discussion on the future of plastic repairs, as shared in a press release.

Brian Driehorst, CEO of Plasnomic, said the meeting affirmed a commitment to creating an evidence-based framework for plastic repairs by advancing best practices and methods, validating tools and materials, and supporting repair-first strategies.

Additionally, The Würth Group also signaled interest in a nomination to the Plastic Repair Alliance Council, a group that includes several prominent collision repair and aftermarket organizations.

“The interest and support we’ve seen from Würth underlines the growing recognition that repair-first solutions are essential to the future of collision repair,” said Driehorst. “With plastics making up an ever-larger share of modern vehicles, establishing industry standards for repair is more important than ever.”