Crash Champions Launches Third-Annual 'Champions for a Cause' Campaign

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Crash Champions has announced the launch of its third-annual Champions for a Cause campaign in support of Susan G. Komen in a recent press release.

Throughout October, Crash Champions team members will be raising funds for Komen through special-edition polos and t-shirts. The company is also a registered national team participant at over 15 Race for the Cure and MORE THAN PINK walks this fall across the country.

All proceeds from Crash Champions’ custom team member apparel, as well as direct fundraising efforts from the Crash Champions National Team, will benefit the Komen organization and its investment in breast cancer research and treatment.

Since 2023, Crash Champions’ ‘Champions for a Cause’ campaign has raised and donated $120,000 to support the lifesaving endeavors led by Susan G. Komen.

“The ‘Champions for a Cause’ campaign reflects our team’s passion to help friends, families, and neighbors in a time of need—whether that is repairing their vehicle after an accident or joining forces with a noble organization like Susan G. Komen,” said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions founder and CEO. “The Komen team has an incredible track record of inspiring work in the fight against breast cancer, and we hope that this campaign and the hard work of our team members can contribute to that mission in a meaningful way.”