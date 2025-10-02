BendPak Launches 'Lift for a Cure' Campaign Supporting Breast Cancer Research

BendPak Inc. has launched Lift for a Cure, a campaign to support breast cancer research, according to a press release.

Throughout October, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BendPak will be offering an exclusive line of limited-edition bright pink car lifts.

For each pink lift sold, 10% of the product price will be donated to METAvivor Research and Support, Inc. The goal is to raise $50,000 to help find a cure for metastatic breast cancer.

BendPak chose METAvivor because the charity focuses on funding research to improve the

longevity and quality of life of people living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer—cancer that has spread from the original tumor to other parts of the body.

Four of BendPak’s most popular ALI Certified lift models are available in the pink Lift for a Cure livery while supplies last:

BendPak 10AP and 10APX extended-height 10,000-lb. capacity two-post lifts

BendPak HD-9 and HD-9XW extra-tall 9,000-lb. capacity four-post lifts

New QuickJack 6000TL and 6000TLX extended-frame 6,000-lb. capacity portable car lifts

New QuickJack 8000TL and 8000TLX extended-frame 8,0000-lb. capacity portable car lifts

The company will keep a running total of donations listed on the campaign’s official website, and will announce the final amount raised in November.

“Lift for a Cure honors my sister, Carolyn, and her daughter, Jennifer. We lost Jennifer to breast cancer in 2022,” said Ginger Henthorn, BendPak principal. “These pink lifts do more than raise vehicles. They raise awareness and funding for vital metastatic breast cancer research to help people like Jennifer live longer.”