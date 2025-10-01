First Responders Train with NABC F.R.E.E. Program at CSN Ed's Collision & Glass

The National Auto Body Council’s F.R.E.E. program partnered with CSN Ed’s Collision & Glass to provide Minneapolis-area first responders with advanced vehicle extrication training.
Oct. 1, 2025
The National Auto Body Council’s First Responder Emergency Education program recently teamed up with CSN Ed’s Collision & Glass in Maple Grove, Minnesota, to host local first responders for a special NABC F.R.E.E. program presented by Hurst Jaws of Life, according to a press release.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program provides advanced education and guidance to help first responders practice cutting techniques on advanced vehicles, addressing high-strength steel and composite materials, multiple airbags, onboard technology, and changing vehicle design.

On Sept. 30, CSN Ed’s Collision & Glass had first responders from Minneapolis-area fire departments at its shop for a special NABC F.R.E.E. education and guidance program.

The vehicles for the program were donated by Farmers, and Hurst Jaws of Life provided classroom education and extrication demonstration.

