CARSTAR Rapid City Named Favorite Auto Body Repair in 2025 Black Hills Awards

CARSTAR Collision Center – Rapid City, owned by Ross McKie, has been named “Favorite Auto Body Repair” in the 2025 Best of the Black Hills awards, according to a press release.

The recognition is voted on by local residents across the Black Hills region of western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming.

In June, the business hosted its annual Charity Car and Bike Show, bringing the local automotive community together in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Shift Garage, a nonprofit that helps people in need of auto repairs.

“We’re truly grateful to receive this recognition from our community,” said Ross McKie, owner of CARSTAR Rapid City. “Our team works hard every day to deliver high-quality repairs, and being voted a local favorite is a real honor.”

“Being named ‘Favorite Auto Body Repair’ is a reflection of Ross and his team’s dedication, professionalism, and community-first approach,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, collision, Driven Brands. “They’ve built something truly special in Rapid City.”