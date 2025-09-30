Auto Glass Now Names Michael Juliano as Senior Sales Director

Auto Glass Now has announced Michael Juliano as its newest senior sales director, according to a recent press release.

Juliano brings more than 25 years of sales leadership experience spanning multiple industries in which he oversaw high-performing sales teams.

In his new role, Juliano will focus on advancing strategic insurance initiatives and improving interactions within insurance partnerships.

“My role is to remove obstacles, provide clarity, and make it easier for our people to do what they do best, building strong customer relationships and driving growth,” said Juliano. “It’s about aligning purpose with performance and creating a culture of accountability and empowerment.”