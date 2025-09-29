AACF Launches Monthly Donation Campaign to Provide Crisis Relief

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation is launching a new monthly donation campaign to support its mission of providing stability and relief to those in the aftermarket during times of crisis.

According to a recent press release, the Aftermarket Hearts Giving Circle is a new monthly giving program that allows individuals to make recurring monthly donations to AACF. Donors can select a monthly gift level, with funds going towards essentials such as groceries, rent or medical transportation, or larger emergency grants to keep a family afloat.

The Aftermarket Hearts Giving Circle is also available to companies as a way to involve their employees. Many businesses are adopting the program as part of their workplace giving or team campaigns, providing employees the opportunity to join the circle.

Recurring donations can be set up online with a credit card, and donors can change or cancel at any time.

“When one of us is hurting, the rest step up. That’s the spirit behind Aftermarket Hearts,” said John Kairys, AACF executive director. “By becoming part of this giving circle, you’re standing beside the people who keep our industry moving. And one day, if you or your family ever face a crisis, this same circle will be here for you.”