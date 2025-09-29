NABC Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Two Colorado Families

The NABC Recycled Rides program, GEICO, Travelers, CARSTAR Axiom Collision Repair, and Abra Auto Body Repair of America have helped donate refurbished vehicles to families in need, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, September 30, two Denver-area mothers will each receive refurbished vehicles to help them care for their families. Vehicle donors were GEICO and Travelers, with repair partners being CARSTAR Axiom Collision Repair and Abra Auto Body Repair of America. Fix Auto USA “stuffed the truck” of the vehicles with items for the families.

Tammy Handley, one of the recepients, is a single mother of three boys, including two teenagers living with Cystic Fibrosis. Her teenage sons are frequently hospitalized at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver, over an hour away from their home. She works multiple jobs as a Certified Nursing Assistant, working overnight shifts at two additional sites. Handley’s only vehicle was destroyed in a car accident and now must rely on borrowed vehicles to get her children to their medical appointments.

The other recepient, Jessica Montour, is a mother of two. She msut travel over three hours from her home to Children’s Hospital Colorado several times a year so her five-year-old daughter can receive treatment for Cystic Fibrosis. A refurbished vehicle from NABC Recycled Rides will allow Montour to maintain her daughter’s clinic appointments and to help her children attend their desired activities.

The recipients were nominated by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a longtime partner of Driven Brands, which is sponsoring the giveaway event. The presentation will take place at the Sheraton Denver Downtown as part of the Driven Brands Conference.