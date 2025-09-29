NABC Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Two Colorado Families

The NABC Recycled Rides program, supported by GEICO, Travelers, and repair partners, donated refurbished vehicles to two Denver-area mothers, aiding their daily commutes and medical appointments for children with Cystic Fibrosis.
Sept. 29, 2025
2 min read
68d9f216cf1e9f15b4d083ab Pexelsnegativespace97079

The NABC Recycled Rides program, GEICO, Travelers, CARSTAR Axiom Collision Repair, and Abra Auto Body Repair of America have helped donate refurbished vehicles to families in need, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, September 30, two Denver-area mothers will each receive refurbished vehicles to help them care for their families.  Vehicle donors were GEICO and Travelers, with repair partners being CARSTAR Axiom Collision Repair and Abra Auto Body Repair of America. Fix Auto USA “stuffed the truck” of the vehicles with items for the families.

Tammy Handley, one of the recepients, is a single mother of three boys, including two teenagers living with Cystic Fibrosis. Her teenage sons are frequently hospitalized at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver, over an hour away from their home.  She works multiple jobs as a Certified Nursing Assistant, working overnight shifts at two additional sites. Handley’s only vehicle was destroyed in a car accident and now must rely on borrowed vehicles to get her children to their medical appointments.

The other recepient, Jessica Montour, is a mother of two. She msut travel over three hours from her home to Children’s Hospital Colorado several times a year so her five-year-old daughter can receive treatment for Cystic Fibrosis. A refurbished vehicle from NABC Recycled Rides will allow Montour to maintain her daughter’s clinic appointments and to help her children attend their desired activities.

The recipients were nominated by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a longtime partner of Driven Brands, which is sponsoring the giveaway event. The presentation will take place at the Sheraton Denver Downtown as part of the Driven Brands Conference.

Sign up for FenderBender and ABRN Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Q&A: Revv Offers New ADAS Technical and Educational Resource
How Can Collision Repair Attract Talented Next-Gen Techs — and Keep Them?
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Caliber Announces Student Pilot Program Partnerships
Sponsored