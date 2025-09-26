Northwood University Launches Automotive & Mobility MBA Program

As the only MBA of its kind in the U.S., this program responds to industry demand for specialized credentials, equipping graduates with skills in consumer behavior, supply chain demands, and emerging automotive technologies.
Sept. 26, 2025
Courtesy of Northwood University
Northwood University’s DeVos Graduate School of Management has launched a new Automotive & Mobility MBA to train individuals for leadership roles in the automotive industry, according to a recent press release.

Building off of Northwood’s undergraduate automotive marketing and management and automotive aftermarket management degree programs, the new MBA is targeted toward professionals in the automotive aftermarket, as well as retail, manufacturing, supply, powersports, and motorsports. Northwood also offers continuing education for aftermarket professionals through the University of the Aftermarket.

The new MBA will provide a case-study-based curriculum in addition to mentorship from industry-experienced faculty. Graduates will be trained in several different areas, including electric vehicles, autonomous systems, supply chain demands, and consumer behavior.

“This program is the only MBA of its kind in the U.S., making it a natural extension of
Northwood’s leadership in automotive education,” said Dr. Matthew Bennett, vice
president of enrollment and strategic partnerships. “We are responding to industry demand for a credential that not only deepens business acumen but also sharpens industry-specific insight.”

