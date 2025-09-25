Techs Rock Awards Open Public Voting as Final Round Commences

From September 24 to October 15, the public can vote for the Techs Rock Awards winners, who will be awarded at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Public voting is now open for the Techs Rock Awards, as recently shared by the TechForce Foundation.

From Sep. 24 through October 15, the public will vote to determine one student and one working technician as Grand Prize Winners, marking the final round of the Techs Rock Awards. 

Both winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas for SEMA Show this year. For the first time in the program’s history, honorees and Grand Prize recipients will be recognized live on stage, in front of thousands of manufacturers, employers, educators, and media. The presentation will take place Nov. 5. 

“The SEMA Show is where the automotive aftermarket industry’s future takes shape—through breakthrough products, new ideas, and rising talent,” said RJ de Vera, SEMA vice president of marketing, when nominations first opened. “Technicians play a critical role in that future, and with the TechForce Foundation, we’re proud to spotlight and support those who will carry the torch forward.”

