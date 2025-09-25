AACF, ASE Partner Together to Launch "Support Beyond Certification"

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation have announced a new partnership designed to expand support for ASE Certified professionals and their families facing unexpected hardships, according to a press release.

The initiative has been launched under the theme “Support Beyond Certification,” and will include coordinated communications to ASE Certified professionals, raising awareness of AACF’s services and resources.

Joint initiatives will feature co-branded campaigns, social media outreach, and integration of AACF information into ASE certification and recertification touchpoints. ASE will also join AACF in supporting key events during AAPEX/SEMA Week.

“ASE is dedicated to ensuring that service professionals are recognized for their skills and commitment to excellence,” said Jennifer Holland, assistant vice president of marketing for ASE. “Through this partnership with AACF, we’re extending that support beyond the test—giving technicians and their families a trusted resource when life takes an unexpected turn.”