CCC Releases Q3 2025 Crash Course Report Highlighting Rising Repair Costs and Industry Trends

CCC's Q3 2025 report reveals a 3.8% rise in repair costs in 2024, driven by supply chain disruptions and increased part prices, with a notable shift in deductible preferences reflecting household financial strain.
Sept. 24, 2025
Key Highlights

  • Average repair costs increased by 3.8% in 2024, reaching over $4,730, with further growth in early 2025 due to supply chain disruptions.
  • Labor rates rose 3.1% year-over-year, impacting overall repair expenses and industry profitability.
  • Household financial strain led to a decrease in $500 deductibles and an increase in $1,000 deductibles, reflecting changing insurance behaviors.
  • Over 70% of losses involved vehicles seven years or older, highlighting the aging U.S. vehicle fleet and declining used vehicle values.
  • Calibration procedures in repairs increased, with nearly 87% of appraisals including scans and 32% involving calibrations, extending repair times.
CCC
68d3c4a1e25450d7ae03bfda Screenshot 2492025 51318 Www

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. recently put out its Crash Course Q3 2025 Report, according to a recent press release.

The data is based on information derived from 300 million claims-related transactions and millions of bodily injury and personal injury protection/medical payments casualty claims processed by CCC customers using the company's solutions.

CCC data showed average part prices — flat from 2022 to 2023 — rose more than 4% year over year in March and April 2025, coinciding with tariff-driven supply chain disruption that is reshaping repair economics. Additionally, the average total cost of repair reached over $4,730 in 2024, up 3.8% year-over-year, with an additional 1.4% in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024. Labor rates have increased 3.1% year-over-year.

CCC also found that the most common deductible of $500 fell by 6 percentage points since 2021, while $1,000 deductibles rose nearly 5 points. This shift reflects household financial strain and changing insurance behaviors, noted CCC.

More than 70% of total losses in 2024 involved vehicles seven years or older, with Q1 2025 showing a 1-point increase year over year, reflecting the aging U.S. car population and declining used vehicle values.

Interestingly, CCC found that nearly 87% of direct repair program appraisals included a scan in Q1 2025. Additionally, just over 32% included a calibration—up from nearly 24% a year earlier.

Repairs with multiple calibrations averaged over 17 days from vehicle-in to vehicle-out, compared to 13 days for repairs with none. Those with one calibration averaged 15.5 days.

The organization also shared that average third-party bodily injury payouts reached $28,700 per injured party in Q1 2025, a 7% increase year over year. First-party personal injury protection outcomes also rose 10% year over year, with radiology, surgeries, and evaluation and management procedures driving much of the increase.

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

