CCC Releases Q3 2025 Crash Course Report Highlighting Rising Repair Costs and Industry Trends

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. recently put out its Crash Course Q3 2025 Report, according to a recent press release.

The data is based on information derived from 300 million claims-related transactions and millions of bodily injury and personal injury protection/medical payments casualty claims processed by CCC customers using the company's solutions.

CCC data showed average part prices — flat from 2022 to 2023 — rose more than 4% year over year in March and April 2025, coinciding with tariff-driven supply chain disruption that is reshaping repair economics. Additionally, the average total cost of repair reached over $4,730 in 2024, up 3.8% year-over-year, with an additional 1.4% in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024. Labor rates have increased 3.1% year-over-year.

CCC also found that the most common deductible of $500 fell by 6 percentage points since 2021, while $1,000 deductibles rose nearly 5 points. This shift reflects household financial strain and changing insurance behaviors, noted CCC.

More than 70% of total losses in 2024 involved vehicles seven years or older, with Q1 2025 showing a 1-point increase year over year, reflecting the aging U.S. car population and declining used vehicle values.

Interestingly, CCC found that nearly 87% of direct repair program appraisals included a scan in Q1 2025. Additionally, just over 32% included a calibration—up from nearly 24% a year earlier.

Repairs with multiple calibrations averaged over 17 days from vehicle-in to vehicle-out, compared to 13 days for repairs with none. Those with one calibration averaged 15.5 days.

The organization also shared that average third-party bodily injury payouts reached $28,700 per injured party in Q1 2025, a 7% increase year over year. First-party personal injury protection outcomes also rose 10% year over year, with radiology, surgeries, and evaluation and management procedures driving much of the increase.