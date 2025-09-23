SEMA Board Restructures to Enhance Member Participation and Leadership

SEMA has implemented an amendment to its bylaws that will eliminate the industry sector designation for each seat in its Board of Directors, according to a press release.

Until this month, the board was made up of representatives from four sectors of the industry: manufacturing, distributor/retailer, manufacturer's representative/organizations, and services. Now, board members will be selected based on their relevant industry and association

knowledge and leadership experience, without the limitation of the specific sector affiliation.

The organization said the change will allow all SEMA members to participate in board service, removing previous structural limitations and enabling broader engagement across the membership. The board also has the authority to add up to two additional seats at any time in the future.

“This evolution in our governance structure is a reflection of the dynamic nature of our industry,” said SEMA Board of Directors Chair Melanie White. “By focusing on expertise and leadership rather than sector representation, we're positioning the association to better serve our members and adapt to future challenges.”