  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
  • Make Your Voice Heard in the Reader's Choice Awards Survey
    1. Site Placement
    2. Latest News

    “Women of Crash Champions” Social Media Campaign Kicks Off for March

    March 7, 2025
    The annual Women of Crash Champions campaign highlights exceptional women across the organization in recognition of Women’s History Month.
    67ca4d487e8a8e9bcb88a817 Pexelsanastasiashuraeva9607048

    Crash Champions announced the launch of its annual Women of Crash Champions campaign in a recent press release, which will highlight exceptional female team members and leaders across the organization in recognition of Women’s History Month.

    Throughout March, Crash Champions will spotlight several of these individuals on its official social media platforms and across internal company channels to celebrate their achievements and inspire other women to thrive in the collision repair industry.

    Crash Champions will share its content on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and has released an official kick-off video on YouTube.

    “Although we look forward to Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day every year, this celebration is not just a singular event at Crash Champions. Our commitment to recruiting and advocating for women is a year-round priority,” said Rachel Hutfless, chief client officer at Crash Champions. “As an organization, we take great pride in fostering the careers of the incredible women on our team and finding new ways to recruit those interested in the rich opportunities offered by a career in the collision repair industry. As we celebrate the accomplishments of our female team members this month, the Crash Champions leadership team also intends to keep its foot on the gas by welcoming the next generation of leaders into our company and industry every day of the year.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.