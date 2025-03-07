“Women of Crash Champions” Social Media Campaign Kicks Off for March

Crash Champions announced the launch of its annual Women of Crash Champions campaign in a recent press release, which will highlight exceptional female team members and leaders across the organization in recognition of Women’s History Month.

Throughout March, Crash Champions will spotlight several of these individuals on its official social media platforms and across internal company channels to celebrate their achievements and inspire other women to thrive in the collision repair industry.

Crash Champions will share its content on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and has released an official kick-off video on YouTube.

“Although we look forward to Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day every year, this celebration is not just a singular event at Crash Champions. Our commitment to recruiting and advocating for women is a year-round priority,” said Rachel Hutfless, chief client officer at Crash Champions. “As an organization, we take great pride in fostering the careers of the incredible women on our team and finding new ways to recruit those interested in the rich opportunities offered by a career in the collision repair industry. As we celebrate the accomplishments of our female team members this month, the Crash Champions leadership team also intends to keep its foot on the gas by welcoming the next generation of leaders into our company and industry every day of the year.”