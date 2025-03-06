Fix Network Secures Grant Cardone as Keynote Conference Speaker; Opens ProColor Store in Modesto, California

Entrepreneur, investor, and business strategist Grant Cardone will be headlining as the 2025 keynote speaker for the Fix Network Global Conference, according to a press release.

CEO of Cardone Enterprises and Cardone Capital, Cardone has built and scaled multiple successful businesses, authored seven bestselling books, and created top-ranked business education programs.

“Grant Cardone’s approach to business aligns perfectly with our mission at Fix Network,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “He understands the power of perseverance, smart growth, and a strong support system – values that are at the core of everything we do for our franchisees. We’re excited to provide our network with the opportunity to hear directly from one of the most influential business minds in the world.”

Additionally, Fix Network’s ProColor Collision brand will be opening a new store in Modesto, California, according to a separate press release.

The acquired location was formerly Luxury Collision Center for the past four years, owned by Guadalupe Lara and Marco Fernandez—the latter having been in the industry for over three decades.